 Women In Current Jazz | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Jazz Unlimited

Women In Current Jazz

By 7 minutes ago

Jazz Unlimited for March 10, 2019 will present “Current Women in Jazz.”   Google the phrase, “Female Jazz Artist” and you will find references to mostly vocalists.  Since the early 1990’s, female jazz artists are increasingly heard as instrumentalists, and we will play the music of over 40 of these musicians.  Included on this show are Jane Bunnett, Maria Schneider,  Renee Rosnes, Regina Carter, Grace Kelly, Jami Dauber, Janelle Reichman, Tomoko Ohno, Noriko Ueda, Sherrie Miracle, Esperanza Spalding, Terri Lynne Carrington, Tia Fuller, Shamir Royston, Mimi Jones, Shirazette Tinnin, Gretchen Parlato, Akiko Tsuruga, Erica Lindsay, Jane Ira Bloom, Marlene Rosenberg, Jessica Williams, Makaya McCraven, Cindy Blackman, Claire Daly, Mary Ann McSweeny, Ingrid Jensen, Christine Jensen, Mimi Fox, Anat Cohen, Sharel Cassity, Miki Hayama, Riza Printup, Lindo Oh, Luciana Padmore, Ingrid Laubrock, Mary Halvorson, Susan Alcorn, and Susie Ibarra.  I believe that group only scratches the surface.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

The video is of the Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra playing "Choro Dancado" in Vienna in 2008.  The soloists are Rich Perry (ts) and Frank Kimbrough (p).  Also seen are Ingrid Jansen (tp) Scott Robinson (b-cl) Donny McCaaslin (ts) Gary Versace (accordion) and Clarence Penn (d).

Tags: 
Maria Schneider
Regina Carter
Ingrid Jensen
Jessica Williams
Mary Halvorson

Related Content

Grammy Winners In My Collection-Part 1

By Apr 1, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for April 1, 2018 will be “Grammy Winners in My Collection-Part 1.”  In it’s early days, the jazz Grammy Awards were not awarded for great music, but by the popularity of the musicians and the Hollywood-Centric voters.  Great music began to creep in by the late 1960’s.  We will play selections from the 80 Grammy winning jazz recordings in my collection from 1959 to the present.  In all of the Jazz Grammys, there is no Miles Davis’s “Kind of Blue,” John Coltrane’s “A Love Supreme,” Dave Brubeck’s “Time Out,” not one Blue Note label or Prestige label 1960’s jazz classi

Remembering Ray Kennedy and Ornette Coleman + New Music

By Jun 28, 2015
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for June 28, 2016 will present “Remembering Ray Kennedy and Ornette Coleman + New Music.”  St.

Jazz Cities: Detroit, Part 2

By Jan 7, 2013
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

The Jazz Unlimited show for January 13 is part of a series on listening to musicians who were born or nurtured in specific urban centers.  This is the second of two parts on Detroit and its environs.  On tonight's show the featured musicians include pianists Johnny O'Neal, Ross Tompkins, Tommy Flanagan, Hank Jones, Carlos McKinney and Geri Allen, trumpeter and composer/arranger Thad Jones, saxophonists, Wardell Gray, Billy Mitchell, Pepper Adams and Hal Russell, drummers Louis Hayes, Alvester Garnett, Elvin Jones and Roy Brooks, violinist Regina Carter, bassists Ron Carter, Paul Chambers an

The Career Of Kenny Barron

By Oct 21, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, October 21, 2018 will present “The Career of Kenny Barron.”  Born in Philadelphia in 1943, this jazz piano master began his recording career in 1960 at the age of 17 with recordings with Yusef Lateef and his brother tenor saxophonist Bill Barron.  To date, Kenny Barron has 564 recording sessions to his credit with 54 as a leader.  He had a five-year stints with Dizzy Gillespie and Stan Getz and recorded with just about everyone who is anyone in jazz.  In addition to work on his own projects, tonight’s show presents Kenny Barron with Regina Carter, Kevin Mahogany,

The Thelonious Monk Centennial

By Oct 15, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for October 15, 2017 will be “The Thelonious Monk Centennial.”  In his lifetime, Thelonious Monk composed just over 70 tunes.  Monk’s little gems are the second most recorded compositions in all of jazz history.  Monk would have been 100 years old on October 10.  We will play his music performed by him on solo piano, small groups and big bands and by Ray Anderson, Carmen McRae, Scott Amendola, the Monk’s Music Trio, Abbey Lincoln, Irene Schweizer, Coleman Hawkins, Organ Monk, Fred Hersch, John Coltrane, Andy Bey, Kenny Barron & Regina Carter, Danilo Perez, Steve

Jazz Families: Blood Relatives-Part 5

By Mar 13, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for March 13, 2016 will be “Jazz Families-Blood Relatives-Part 5.”  This last program on the genetics of jazz will feature music by the Joe and Walter “Foots” Thomas, the New Orleans Humphrey, Joseph, Batiste, Barker, Barbarin, and Jordan families, George E. and Julia Lee, the Hall Brothers, Nicholas Payton and his father Walter, the Sims brothers, St. Louis’s Silverman brothers, the Freemans of Chicago, Oscar Pettiford and his brother Alonzo, Ingrid and Christine Jensen, and Alice Coltrane and her half brother, Ernie Farrow.

Women In Current Jazz

By Apr 12, 2014
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, April 13 will be “Women in Current Jazz.”  While there have been many female jazz vocalists, instrumentalists are harder to find.  As times change, women have become heard in jazz playing all sorts of instruments, not just pianos and guitars.  This show will feature female jazz artists who have been active since 2000, with three vocal recordings and 26 instrumental recordings.  The female jazz artists featured on tonight’s show are organist Akiko Tsuraga; pianists Bertha Hope, Geri Allen, Hiromi Renee Rosnes, Shamie Royston and Kris Davis; composer, arranger and b