Women In Current Jazz

Jazz Unlimited for March 10, 2019 will present “Current Women in Jazz.” Google the phrase, “Female Jazz Artist” and you will find references to mostly vocalists. Since the early 1990’s, female jazz artists are increasingly heard as instrumentalists, and we will play the music of over 40 of these musicians. Included on this show are Jane Bunnett, Maria Schneider, Renee Rosnes, Regina Carter, Grace Kelly, Jami Dauber, Janelle Reichman, Tomoko Ohno, Noriko Ueda, Sherrie Miracle, Esperanza Spalding, Terri Lynne Carrington, Tia Fuller, Shamir Royston, Mimi Jones, Shirazette Tinnin, Gretchen Parlato, Akiko Tsuruga, Erica Lindsay, Jane Ira Bloom, Marlene Rosenberg, Jessica Williams, Makaya McCraven, Cindy Blackman, Claire Daly, Mary Ann McSweeny, Ingrid Jensen, Christine Jensen, Mimi Fox, Anat Cohen, Sharel Cassity, Miki Hayama, Riza Printup, Lindo Oh, Luciana Padmore, Ingrid Laubrock, Mary Halvorson, Susan Alcorn, and Susie Ibarra. I believe that group only scratches the surface.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

The video is of the Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra playing "Choro Dancado" in Vienna in 2008. The soloists are Rich Perry (ts) and Frank Kimbrough (p). Also seen are Ingrid Jansen (tp) Scott Robinson (b-cl) Donny McCaaslin (ts) Gary Versace (accordion) and Clarence Penn (d).