Savannah Hawley-Bates

Savannah Hawley-BatesGeneral Assignment Reporter | KCUR
When news breaks, it can be easy to rely on officials and people in power to get information fast. As KCUR’s general assignment and breaking news reporter, I want to bring you the human faces of the day’s biggest stories. Whether it’s a local shop owner or a worker on the picket line, I want to give you the stories of the real people who are driving change in the Kansas City area.
Amendment 3 legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri. It also required all nonviolent marijuana-related misdemeanors and felonies to be expunged by June 8 and December 8, respectively. But the state doesn’t know how many cases are left, and experts say the courts aren't equipped to handle those that remain before June or December.
Andrew D. Lester appeared for a three-minute hearing at the Clay County Courthouse for a formal reading of his two felony charges, first degree assault and armed criminal action. Meanwhile, Lee Merritt, a lawyer representing the teen’s family, said the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the shooting as a federal hate crime.
Protesters demanded the shooter's arrest and said Kansas City police don't do enough to protect Black children. Police Chief Stacey Graves said they need a statement from the victim before they can proceed with any possible charges.
Missouri’s recent legalization of recreational, adult-use marijuana has opened new opportunities for more people to buy from dispensaries. Experts say the state’s relatively low prices and taxes have created a “canna-tourism” industry.