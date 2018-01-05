 Behind the Headlines: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden aims to tackle crime first | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Behind the Headlines: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden aims to tackle crime first

By 6 hours ago
  • St. Louis Public Radio reporter Rachel Lippmann discusses important criminal justice and city politics stories of 2017.
    St. Louis Public Radio reporter Rachel Lippmann
    Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh went Behind the Headlines to talk about the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s newly appointed police chief, John Hayden. Joining the discussion was St. Louis Public Radio reporter Rachel Lippmann to talk about her interview with the chief.

Hayden is a 30-year veteran of the department and was promoted to his position as its 36th chief last week, selected from six finalists.

“He’s affable, sincere, I still think trying to get used to the public speaking and the interviewing a little bit,” Lippmann said about her impression of Hayden.

Lippmann said Hayden is a proponent of “hot-spot” policing, which means flooding difficult areas with officers, and then following up with resources. But he advocated combining that with community policing, which he refers to as having a “mobile office.”

“He said, ‘I will release a schedule, I will be out there and be present,’” she said. “It sounds like he is talking about having a desk, whether it’s a metaphorical desk or an actual desk, and being in these areas where the presence of a police officer might deter crime and also encourage individuals to come out and talk to him.”

Listen to the full discussion:

 

