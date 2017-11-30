 Court decisions, state Board of Education resignation once again put Vandeven’s job in jeopardy | St. Louis Public Radio

Court decisions, state Board of Education resignation once again put Vandeven’s job in jeopardy

By & 21 minutes ago

Missouri’s education commissioner could soon be out of the job after a State Board of Education member resigned — and a judge refused to reinstall a Joplin pastor to his slot.

Claudia Oñate Greim resigned from the state board on Thursday night, less than a day before members are slated to meet. Greim was the only person who Gov. Eric Greitens appointed who voted earlier this month against firing Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven.

“As I made clear during my two-month service, when and how change in leadership at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education should occur require thoughtful and independent study,” Greim wrote in her resignation letter. “I regret I cannot get comfortable with the current process by this is taking place.”

Greitens could replace Greim before Friday’s meeting with a new board of education member who wants to dismiss Vandeven. While school administrators and a bipartisan group of legislators have praised Vandeven’s work as the state’s top education official, Greitens has sought to bring in a replacement that’s more amenable to expanding charter schools.

The Missouri Board of Education could vote soon on whether to oust Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven.
Credit Provided | Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

The prospect of Vandeven’s dismissal became more likely thanks to two court decisions from Cole County Judge Jon Beetem.

Beetem rejected a bid from former board member Tim Sumner to immediately regain his seat on the board of education. He also declined to rule right away on whether the last board of education meeting violated Missouri's open records laws.

“Today's decision was a win for teachers and students,” said Greitens spokesman Parker Briden in a statement. “It affirms the Governor’s constitutional authority to make appointments as Missouri’s chief executive. Now we need to focus on the Governor's priorities: raise teacher pay, support public schools, and help students succeed.”

The upshot of Beetem’s ruling appears to be that Springfield resident Jennifer Edwards, who Greitens appointed to take Sumners’ place on the board, can stay on for Friday’s meeting. Edwards voted with three other Greitens appointees on Nov. 21 to fire Vandeven.

Friday’s meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. in Jefferson City.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Marshall Griffin contributed information for this story.

Follow Jason and Ryan on Twitter: @jrosenbaum@rpatrickdelaney

Tags: 
Top Stories
Margie Vandeven
Eric Greitens
Missouri Board of Education
Tim Sumners
Jennifer Edwards

Related Content

Politically Speaking: Rep. Adams on what Greitens should, and shouldn't, do for education

By & Nov 13, 2017
State Rep. Joe Adams, D-University City
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest episode of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies welcome Missouri state Rep. Joe Adams, a Democrat from University City.

It’s the first appearance on the podcast for Adams, who has been involved in area politics for more than three decades.

See the annual performance grades for St. Louis' school districts

By & Nov 15, 2017
School Illustration
Illustration by Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

Normandy and Riverview Gardens  received high enough state academic performance scores to get the north St. Louis County-based school districts in better standing with state education leaders.

Two districts in the region — St. Louis City and Ferguson-Florissant — saw their annual performance scores dip below the threshold the state considers to be fully accredited. Pattonville and Orchard Farms both received perfect scores.

No district in the state earned marks that would be considered failing in the Annual Performance Report, or APR, published Wednesday by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. APR is a key indicator on how well schools are educating students.

Greitens’ bid to install new education commissioner fails

By & Nov 21, 2017
Provided | Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

Updated at 2:15 p.m. with governor's comments —

Missouri’s commissioner of education survived a rare move to oust her by appointees of Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.

The State Board of Education, though stacked with appointees by Greitens, did not vote in favor of firing Margie Vandeven in a closed-door meeting Tuesday. The board tied 4-4.