Cut & Paste: Former physician helps youth use words to create healing brain connections

Shortly after Anna Guzon of St. Louis graduated from medical school, she realized she wanted to practice a different kind of medicine: helping young people heal by writing about their lives.

That’s the aim of YourWords STL, the organization she cofounded to help marginalized youth.

“The creative workshops are built on the belief that when one can articulate one’s self and feel understood, then physiological changes occur in the brain,” Guzon said.

An event featuring the words of Marygrove Children’s Home residents will take place Saturday night at the Gaslight Theater, 358 N Boyle Ave.

In our latest Cut & Paste arts and culture podcast, Guzon talks about that collaboration and why she dedicated her own life helping youth write their way through trauma.

