 Cut & Paste: Former physician helps youth use words to create healing brain connections | St. Louis Public Radio
Cut & Paste

Cut & Paste: Former physician helps youth use words to create healing brain connections

By 48 minutes ago
  Students of Hawthorn Leadership School work with tutors from YourWordsSTL to express themselves through writing.
    Students of Hawthorn Leadership School work with tutors from YourWordsSTL to express themselves through writing.
    YourWordsSTL
  Actors from Prime Theater play the parts of Marygrove Children's Home residents in a May 5, 2018 staged production.
    Actors from Prime Theater play the parts of Marygrove Children's Home residents in a May 5, 2018 staged production.
    YourWordsSTL
  Anna Guzon and Steve Handoyo founded YourWords STL in response to the Sandy Hook child massacre and the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson. The cofounders first met in high school when she went to Visitation Academy and he went to Priory.
    Anna Guzon and Steve Handoyo founded YourWords STL in response to the Sandy Hook child massacre and the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson. The cofounders first met in high school when she went to Visitation Academy and he went to Priory.
    YourWords STL

Shortly after Anna Guzon of St. Louis graduated from medical school, she realized she wanted to practice a different kind of medicine: helping young people heal by writing about their lives.

That’s the aim of YourWords STL, the organization she cofounded to help marginalized youth.

“The creative workshops are built on the belief that when one can articulate one’s self and feel understood, then physiological changes occur in the brain,” Guzon said.

An event featuring the words of Marygrove Children’s Home residents will take place Saturday night at the Gaslight Theater, 358 N Boyle Ave.

In our latest Cut & Paste arts and culture podcast, Guzon talks about that collaboration and why she dedicated her own life helping youth write their way through trauma.

Cut & Paste
Literature
Underserved Youth
Anna Guzon
Top Stories

Related Content

‘Unheard Voices’ stages stories of young men who’ve written their way through trauma

By Apr 27, 2018
Some of the young men and women at Marygrove Children's Home participate in a tutoring session. "Unheard Voices" features the stories of just the men who are aging out of the institution.
YourWords STL

Actors will tell the real-life stories of young men aging out of a children’s home in a staged reading on Saturday in Ferguson.

The free event at the Ferguson Youth Initiative, 106 Church St., draws on writing by young men who participated in a program of YourWords STL. The organization helps St. Louis youth express themselves, and work through trauma using the written word.

The presentation, “Unheard Voices: You Don’t Know My Story,” is comprised of poetry, lyrics and narratives by residents of the Marygrove Children’s Home in Florissant.  It highlights the human need to be heard, according to YourWords’ cofounder Anna Guzon, a former physician.

Cut & Paste: ‘Stitching the city together,’ St. Louis youth process gun violence through art

By Mar 29, 2018
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

In Emeara Burns’ north St. Louis neighborhood, gun violence is a way of life.

Cut & Paste: Award-winning St. Louis actor Omega Jones says, ‘I’m taking care of me’

By Apr 12, 2018
Omega Jones plays Jesus in Stray Dog Theatre’s “Jesus Christ Superstar.” This rendition is set in a dystopian world and portrays Jesus as a complicated human.
Stray Dog Theatre

Growing up in and out of foster care, St. Louis singer and actor Omega Jones managed to find a silver lining: self-reliance.

It’s a trait that helps him confront racism as a young black man — and handle  the ups and downs of musical theater.

“I know at the end of the day, I’m taking care of me; no one else is,” he said.

Cut & Paste: Men's Chorus changes tune as members explore gender, race, mental health

By Mar 15, 2018
Kevin Gardner is a Gateway Men's Chorus member and an Master Sergeant in the Air Force.
Carolina Hidalgo| St. Louis Public Radio

 

 

The deep camaraderie of singing with other gay men drew Kevin Gardner to St. Louis’ Gateway Men’s Chorus. Eleven years later, the Air Force Master Sergeant believes it’s time for the group to broaden its focus.

 