Deal with St. Louis prosecutors led to Greitens’ resignation

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ resignation was part of an agreement reached with prosecutors to dismiss charges that the governor misused a charity donor list during his campaign.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison on Wednesday accepted the deal reached between Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and attorneys for Greitens. The state will not be able to refile the computer tampering charge, but the agreement has no bearing on the decision of a special prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker, whether to refile invasion of privacy charges. It also does not protect against other state or federal legal issues.

Gardner in April charged Greitens with computer tampering. Defense attorneys for Greitens contacted her office last weekend to strike a deal.

“This was not what drove the governor's decision, but it’s one part we had to address,” said Jim Martin, an attorney for the governor. He would not go into any more details.

The agreement prevents Greitens’ attorneys from suing Gardner or any of her employees in civil court for how she handled the prosecution in this case, and the earlier felony invasion of privacy charge. But it does not rule out the possibility that Gardner could be sanctioned by the court or that she or an investigator she hired, William Tisaby, could be charged with perjury or other crimes.

A statement Gardner read to reporters made no mention of the connection between the resignation and the dropping of charges.

“I remain confident that we have the evidence required to pursue charges against Mr. Greitens. But sometimes, pursuing charges is not the right or just thing to do for our city or state,” she said. “Just as I believe that Mr. Greitens’ decision to resign is best for our state, I too, have to consider the totality of the situation. I believe the most fair and just way to resolve this situation is to dismiss the computer tampering charge.”

