Deal with St. Louis prosecutors led to Greitens’ resignation

By 1 hour ago
  • St. Louis circuit attorney Kim Gardner announces on May 30, 2018, that her office will drop a felony computer tampering charge against Gov. Eric Greitens.
    St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announces Wednesday that her office will drop a felony computer tampering charge against Gov. Eric Greitens.
    Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ resignation was part of an agreement reached with prosecutors to dismiss charges that the governor misused a charity donor list during his campaign.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison on Wednesday accepted the deal reached between Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and attorneys for Greitens. The state will not be able to refile the computer tampering charge, but the agreement has no bearing on the decision of a special prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker, whether to refile invasion of privacy charges. It also does not protect against other state or federal legal issues.

Gardner in April charged Greitens with computer tampering. Defense attorneys for Greitens contacted her office last weekend to strike a deal.

“This was not what drove the governor's decision, but it’s one part we had to address,” said Jim Martin, an attorney for the governor. He would not go into any more details.

The agreement prevents Greitens’ attorneys from suing Gardner or any of her employees in civil court for how she handled the prosecution in this case, and the earlier felony invasion of privacy charge. But it does not rule out the possibility that Gardner could be sanctioned by the court or that she or an investigator she hired, William Tisaby, could be charged with perjury or other crimes.

A statement Gardner read to reporters made no mention of the connection between the resignation and the dropping of charges.

“I remain confident that we have the evidence required to pursue charges against Mr. Greitens. But sometimes, pursuing charges is not the right or just thing to do for our city or state,” she said. “Just as I believe that Mr. Greitens’ decision to resign is best for our state, I too, have to consider the totality of the situation. I believe the most fair and just way to resolve this situation is to dismiss the computer tampering charge.”

Eric Greitens
Kim Gardner
Jim Martin
William Tisaby
Greitens resigns as governor of Missouri

By , , & 20 hours ago
ONE TIME USE ONLY - DO NOT USE AS A FILE PHOTO
Robert Cohen | St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who once aspired for national office, has announced he will resign after months of swirling controversy surrounding an extramarital affair and subsequent investigations about his campaign finances.

Greitens said Tuesday afternoon from his office in Jefferson City that he will step down at 5 p.m. on Friday. The move will elevate Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, a former Republican state lawmaker, to the governor’s office.

"I came to office to fight for the people of Missouri, to fight for the forgotten," Greitens said. "I love Missouri. And I love our people. That love remains."

Politically Speaking: Woman at heart of Greitens scandal speaks, lawmakers listen

By & May 25, 2018
Members of a committee looking into Gov. Eric Greitens' conduct listen in on Thursday, May 24 to testimony.
Tim Bommel I House Communications

On the latest edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies go over this week’s big developments in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ political and legal saga.

This week’s episode zeroes in on how the woman at the heart of the scandal, identified only as K.S., spoke semi-publicly for the first time. A T.V. interivew with the woman on Monday came as lawmakers read depositions where she was asked provocative and personal questions about her interactions with Greitens.

Kansas City-area prosecutor takes over Greitens case

By May 21, 2018
Gov. Eric Greitens makes a statement to reporters on May 14 after his invasion of privacy case was dropped.
Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will serve as a special prosecutor in the invasion of privacy case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens

The move comes as St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner bowed out on Monday from being involved in the matter. And the decision to appoint a special prosecutor left open the possibility that Greitens could be charged with another offense.

Prosecutors drop felony invasion of privacy charge against Gov. Greitens

By , & May 14, 2018
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens walks out of the Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis after his felony invasion of privacy charge was dropped. May14, 2018
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

In a stunning move, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has dropped the felony invasion of privacy charge against Gov. Eric Greitens — short-circuiting the unprecedented trial of a sitting Missouri chief executive.

While Gardner’s office is promising to refile the case with a special prosecutor, the governor’s attorneys are confident that another prosecutor won’t touch the case.

Grand jury indicts Governor Greitens

By & Feb 22, 2018
Gov. Greitens' booking photo from Feb. 22
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Feb. 22, 2018

Updated Feb. 23 at 9:10 a.m. with  additional comments from Kim Gardner — A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Gov. Eric Greitens for felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a semi-nude photo of a woman without her permission. Greitens was arrested Thursday afternoon, but was released without having to post bond. 

One of his attorneys, Edward Dowd, said in a statement that he plans to file a motion to dismiss the charges.

“In forty years of public and private practice, I have never seen anything like this. The charges against my client are baseless and unfounded. My client is absolutely innocent,” he said.