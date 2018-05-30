Legal Roundtable analyzes Missouri governor's sudden resignation

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh discussed the political and legal fallout surrounding Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' resignation.

Joining him was St. Louis Public Radio statehouse reporter Marshall Griffin and several legal experts.

Along with the Greitens saga, the legal panel also touched on several other current issues pertaining to the law.

On the panel:

William Freivogel, J.D.. School of Journalism professor at Southern Illinois University - Carbondale

Mark Smith, J.D., associate vice chancellor of studentsat Washington University

Michael Wolff, J.D., former dean of Saint Louis University School of Law; former Missouri Supreme Court chief justice

