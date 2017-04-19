 Mary Edwards inducted into St. Louis Media Hall Of Fame | St. Louis Public Radio

Mary Edwards inducted into St. Louis Media Hall Of Fame

On Saturday, April 15, St. Louis Public Radio Senior Producer Mary Edwards was inducted into the St. Louis Media Hall Of Fame, surrounded by her peers and media colleagues. Mary came to St. Louis Public Radio in 1974, just after finishing her Bachelor of Music degree at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. She has played an integral role in shaping the programming that St. Louis Public Radio offers today, serving the station in a number of capacities over the years — primarily as producer of  St. Louis Public Radio’s local talk/call-in show, St. Louis on the Air, and producer of the live Saturday night broadcasts of the St. Louis Symphony.  

The St. Louis Media Hall Of Fame is part of The St. Louis Media History Foundation, a non-profit organization working to preserve the history of media in St. Louis. 

