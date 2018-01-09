Missouri History Museum commemorates the state’s Emancipation Day

This Thursday, Jan. 11, marks 153 years since slaves in Missouri were finally freed from bondage. Missouri’s Emancipation Day will be commemorated at the Missouri History Museum, in a collaborative event between the museum and Greenwood Cemetery.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh discussed the event at the Missouri History Museum, which will highlight the lives before and after emancipation of six individuals buried in Greenwood Cemetery, located on St. Louis Avenue.

Joining the discussion were Shakia Gullette, manager of local history initiatives at Missouri History Museum, Etta Daniels, head historian at Greenwood Cemetery and Marvin-Alonzo Greer, visitor experience lead at Soldiers Memorial Military Museum.

Greenwood Cemetery opened in 1874, shortly after the end of the civil war. It opened as the first commercial cemetery dedicated to the burial of African-Americans in the St. Louis area. Since its establishment, Daniels said more than 50,000 people have been buried at the site.

“Many of our burials, particularly the earlier ones were formerly enslaved persons,” Daniels said. She said the research efforts go pretty deep, citing burial records dating back to 1874, military records and ancestor records.

“We get a sense of everyday, ordinary people, which in turn gives us a picture of the society they lived in,” she said. Six people buried at the site will be featured in the upcoming event at the Missouri History Museum.

Gullette previously resided in Maryland, where she said people celebrated Maryland’s Emancipation Day. She said she wanted to establish that in Missouri.

“When I heard the research that was happening at Greenwood, I just thought it was a perfect marriage, to highlight the research they’re already doing and merge it with our records and our research collection and create this wonderful program,” Gullette said.

The event will try to describe the lives of six people and give the audience a sense of what it what was like during emancipation. Greer said Missouri had multiple emancipation days due to its status as a border state, where Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation did not apply.

“That didn’t mean enslaved individuals did not take it upon themselves to liberate themselves,” Greer said. “Missouri is unique of having 1861 freedom date, 1863 freedom date, and then 1865 freedom date.”

Greer emphasized the importance of showcasing African American history, specifically in St. Louis, since that information is often lost.

“To be able to take an average person … give them a face, give them words and then be able to showcase that for a family like their descendants that still are in St. Louis today is a great honor,” he said.

Listen to the full discussion:

Related Event:

What: Missouri History Museum Presents "Voices from the Grave with Greenwood Cemetery"

When: Jan. 11, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Missouri History Museum, Lindell and DeBaliviere in Forest Park, 5700 Lindell, St. Louis, MO 63112

