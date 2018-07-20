Politically Speaking: Hawley and McCaskill get outside help as Senate race heats up

This week’s election edition of Politically Speaking examines how national and state-based political figures are assisting Attorney General Josh Hawley and U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill’s campaigns.

Hawley received a fundraising boost this week from Vice President Mike Pence, who swung through the St. Louis area on Thursday to promote President Donald Trump’s policies. Meanwhile across the state, House Democrats are trying to a link a 2017 controversy involving Senate President Ron Richard with Hawley.

In addition to recapping a few of the week’s top events, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies break down two Democratic primaries for St. Louis-based congressional seats.

The first contest of note is a race between Congressman Lacy Clay and Florissant resident Cori Bush. Clay has never lost an election and wants to use his congressional seniority to help some of the 1st Congressional District’s economically distressed areas. Bush is hoping to ride an anti-establishment wave that took out New York Congressman Joseph Crowley.

In the 2nd Congressional District, five Democrats are stepping up to try and take on Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner this fall. The three main competitors are Cort Vanostran, Mark Osmack and Bill Haas. While the 2nd Congressional District was designed to be a Republican district, the Democratic contenders believe they can ride a “blue wave” in November to victory.

