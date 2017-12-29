 Tuesday: As the 2018 session of the Missouri legislature opens, what issues should it tackle? | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: As the 2018 session of the Missouri legislature opens, what issues should it tackle?

By 1 hour ago

Credit File photo | Marshall Griffin | St. Louis Public Radio

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will take a look at the 2018 session of the Missouri Legislature which opens Wednesday, January 3 at noon.

Joining him for discussion will be:

  • Marshall Griffin, St. Louis Public Radio Statehouse Reporter
  • Jo Mannies, St. Louis Public Radio Political Reporter
  • Jason Rosenbaum, St. Louis Public Radio Political Reporter and Interim Political Editor

Do you have thoughts on what the Missouri Legislature should consider this session? Tweet us @STLonAir or send us an email at talk@stlpublicradio.org.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region

Missouri Legislature

