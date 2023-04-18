Here are the winners of the 2023 St. Louis Public Radio Teen Photojournalist Prize

Judges have selected eight winners for the 2023 St. Louis Public Radio Teen Photojournalist Prize, including Marquette High School senior Gemma Speichinger, who won the Best in Show award.

"Ms. Speichinger's image stood out to the judges because of the pure emotion shown across the image. Everywhere you look in the frame — every face and even in the backgrounds — there's something that adds to the image," said Brian Munoz, STLPR staff photojournalist and multimedia reporter. "Football is part of the quintessential high school experience, and this image captured that excellently in what could be seen as a difficult setting."

Other category winners include:



Best General News: Dana Zafarani of Parkway West High School

of Parkway West High School Best Landscape: Matthew Gilliard of Hazelwood West High School

of Hazelwood West High School Best Feature: Chase Golem of Edwardsville High School

of Edwardsville High School Best Portrait: Andrew Poertner of Francis Howell North High School

of Francis Howell North High School Best Animal and Wildlife: Madeline Awad of Ladue Horton Watkins High School

of Ladue Horton Watkins High School Best Sports Action: McKenzie Brown of Lindbergh High School

of Lindbergh High School Best Sports Feature: Wendy Stephens of Clayton High School

The contest received more than 350 student entries from 62 schools across the St. Louis, Quincy and Rolla regions. The submissions represent a range of perspectives from promising young photographers and journalists who have visually documented the world with their digital, film and phone cameras.

"It was such a treat to participate in this year’s judging of the St. Louis Public Radio Teen Photojournalist Prize. Our budding photographers allow the public to peek into their lives, to understand their high school experience in a way that they want us to see it," said judge Robert Cohen, a Pulitzer Prize-winning staff photojournalist at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "We celebrate with them, and hope that they may become the next generation of visual storytellers."

View the category winners below.



Best General News

Dana Zafarani / Parkway West High Noah Schell, a Parkway West High School senior, focuses on the notes on Dec. 20 during the school orchestra’s annual winter concert at Parkway West High School in Ballwin. Schell learned to play at age 8 from Mr. Wheeler, his elementary orchestra teacher.

Best Landscape

Matthew Gilliard / Hazelwood West High School My mom walks across Forest Park in the rain in August 2022 in St. Louis.

Best Feature

Chase Golem / Edwardsville High School Special Education teacher Kayla Magruder endures a bucket of ice water dumped by sophomore Taleyia Grayer on March 10 at Edwardsville High School in Edwardsville, Ill. More than a hundred EHS students gathered outside to see their favorite teachers shiver as part of the Polar Plunge, a fundraiser for the Illinois Special Olympics. Magruder raised $200 out of the school's $3,982.

Best Portrait

Andrew Poertner / Francis Howell North High School Fort Zumwalt North senior Frank Marchesi stands next to his dog in September in front of his family’s property in St. Paul, Mo. Marchesi was diagnosed with giant cell myocarditis last March and received a lifesaving heart transplant later that year, then decided to take senior pictures to remember the tough year he had. He also wanted to celebrate being happy and healthy upon graduation.

Best Animal and Wildlife

Madeline Awad / Ladue Horton Watkins High School White-spotted jellyfish (phyllorhiza punctata) are suspended in the water in April 2022 at Johnny Morris' Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Mo.

Best Sports Feature

Wendy Stephens / Clayton High School The PASS Junior Vikings coach celebrates with one of his players in November after a touchdown in St. Louis.

Best Sports Action

McKenzie Brown / Lindbergh High School Lindbergh High School junior goalkeeper Madison Mertzlufft dives to make a save on April 7 during a varsity girls soccer match against Cor Jesu at Lindbergh High School in Sappington.

Honorable Mentions

Sports Feature: Will Huster of Kirkwood High School

of Kirkwood High School Sports Feature: Parker Smith of Francis Howell North High School

of Francis Howell North High School Sports Action: Sydney Davis of Liberty (Wentzville) High School

of Liberty (Wentzville) High School Sports Action: Maxwell Grellner of St. Louis University High School

of St. Louis University High School General News: Owen Wohl of Clayton High School

of Clayton High School General News: Sadie Cotton of Francis Howell North High School

of Francis Howell North High School Feature: Aniya Sparrow of Francis Howell Central High School

of Francis Howell Central High School Feature: Chase Golem of Edwardsville High School

of Edwardsville High School Landscape: Walter Hurley of St. Louis University High School

of St. Louis University High School Landscape: Mae Scott of Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School

of Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School Landscape: Mekhi Brown of Pattonville High School

of Pattonville High School Portrait: Maverick Shelp of Ft. Zumwalt North High School

of Ft. Zumwalt North High School Portrait: Ankita Pandurangi of Francis Howell North High School

of Francis Howell North High School Animals and Wildlife: Jaheim Magaki of Principia Upper School

of Principia Upper School Animals and Wildlife: Eden Sands of Rolla High School

of Rolla High School Animals and Wildlife: Angela Wirthlin of Clayton High School



The winners and finalists will be honored during a public reception at 7 p.m. May 17 at St. Louis Public Radio's headquarters in Grand Center, 3651 Olive St. Light refreshments will be provided. You can RSVP to the event on our registration page.

The photos will be framed and displayed on gallery walls in St. Louis Public Radio's lobby from May 17 through mid-June, on the big screen in the Public Media Commons outside STLPR's offices and online on the contest page and STLPR's Instagram page. To view the framed exhibit, come to the opening reception or make an appointment for a different time by emailing hello@stlpr.org.

The Best in Show winner will receive $800 in gift certificates, and each category winner will receive $200 in gift certificates. Category winners and honorable mention recipients are invited to a master class with Munoz.

Contest judges included Cohen, freelance photojournalist and National Geographic Explorer Neeta Satam, STLPR Digital and Special Projects editor Brian Heffernan and Munoz.

The St. Louis Public Radio Photojournalism Prize is an annual award and educational program, with entries accepted again next spring. Watch stlpr.org and follow us on Instagram for updates and details. This year's contest was made possible by Sony Electronics, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis and St. Louis Public Radio supporters.