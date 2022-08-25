Candidate John Kiehne says Missouri Democrats have to run in difficult legislative races

Democrat John Kiehne is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where he talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Sarah Kellogg about his bid for the 26th Senatorial District.

Kiehne is seeking to represent a district that includes a small part of St. Louis County and all of Franklin, Osage, Gasconade and Warren Counties. He ran in 2018, losing decisively to Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz. Republican Ben Brown won the GOP contest to succeed Schatz, who cannot run for another Senate term because of term limits.

You can listen to Brown’s episode of Politically Speaking by clicking here.

Here’s what Kiehne talked about on the show:

Kiehne talked about why he decided to start running for office as a Democrat. He encountered a number of issues as a foster parent and through the healthcare system that made him more conscious about state politics.

He discussed why it’s important for Democrats to run in places like the 26th Senatorial District, which is traditionally a Republican stronghold. “We have to invest time, energy, money year after year, cycle after cycle,” he said. “There is no off day. There’s no Sunday. There’s no Friday night for what the Democratic Party needs to do.”

Kiehne said he was opposed to the recently-enacted trigger law that banned most abortions in the state. He also said he’s in favor of comprehensive sex education and greater availability of contraception.

He also said he has misgivings about an upcoming special session to cut Missouri’s income taxes. Kiehne contended that the move is shortsighted since the state’s budget largesse is largely due to an influx of federal money.

Kiehne is a professional musician by trade who is originally from St. Charles County. In addition to running for the state Senate in 2018, Kiehne ran unsuccessfully for state representative in 2020 — losing to state Rep. Dottie Bailey.

Brown and Kiehne have crossed paths before, but not in the political arena. Kiehne has performed at Satcho’s Bar and Grill, a restaurant in Chesterfield that Brown owns.

