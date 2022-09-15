© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
George Hruza says concerns over economy and crime could catapult him to Missouri Senate

Published September 15, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT
091522_jr_hruza
Jason Rosenbaum
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Republican George Hruza is running for Missouri's 24th Senate District.

Republican George Hruza is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where he talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum about his bid for the 24th state Senate District.

Hruza is seeking to represent the St. Louis County-based district that includes Fenton, Maryland Heights and Kirkwood. He’s running against Rep. Tracy McCreery, an Olivette Democrat who has served in the Missouri House for roughly nine years.

McCreery’s episode of Politically Speaking can be found here.

Here’s what Hruza talked about on the program:

  • His background, which includes how his mother was liberated from a concentration camp and how his family escaped a communist dictatorship in what was Czechoslovakia. 
  • Voters' concerns about rising inflation and crime, as well as about whether schools are performing as well as they should.
  • His desire to ease Missouri’s ban on abortion. Currently, someone can only get a legal abortion due to a medical emergency. Hruza wants to expand that to include protecting a person’s health and cases in which they became pregnant because of rape or incest.
  • How he’s navigating what most observers believe is the most competitive state Senate race in Missouri this year.

Hruza is a dermatologist who lived for 28 years in Ladue and recently moved to Huntleigh. He ended up filing for the seat after redistricting was finalized and it appeared that the 24th District would be winnable for Republicans.

Hruza defeated attorney Brett Schenck in the GOP primary. He said having a primary was a “godsend,” because it compelled him to start meeting voters early in the election season.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow George Hruza on Twitter: @GeorgeHruza

Jason Rosenbaum
Jason is the politics correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio.
