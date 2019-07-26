Cora Faith Walker Departs Missouri House To Join St. Louis County Government

A state representative from Ferguson is stepping down to take a position in St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s administration.

Cora Faith Walker is resigning from the 74th District House seat to become Page’s director of policy. The Ferguson Democrat first won election to the seat in 2016 that includes portions of north St. Louis County.

Page said that Walker will play “a big role as we address the many challenges our region faces like crime and public safety, restoring trust in county government, and improving the business climate.”

“Cora’s policy record is marked by collaboration and building a consensus with diverse colleagues,” Page said.

Walker focused on health care policy in the Missouri General Assembly. Before getting elected to the House, Walker was a faculty member at St. Louis University School of Law and also worked at the Missouri Foundation for Health.

“I’ve known Sam professionally for quite some time,” Walker said. “And I have been really impressed by his staying power in trying to help St. Louis County, and really, the region move forward. And one of the things that really stuck out to me in his short tenure so far as St. Louis County executive is what seems to be his willingness to implement bold solutions for tackling some of our region’s biggest issues.”

Among other things, Walker pointed to Page’s initiatives to close a gender pay gap in county government and overhaul the county’s criminal justice system as key policy decisions since he took office after Steve Stenger’s resignation.

“Sam has identified racial equity as being one of the biggest challenges that the St. Louis region faces,” she said. “Dr. Page, to me, is really putting his money where his mouth is and I think that is really important right now, and something that is really positive right now in the St. Louis County community.”

It will be up to Gov. Mike Parson to call a special election to fill the 74th House seat. Party committees will pick the nominees. But whoever snags the Democratic nomination will likely fill out the rest of Walker’s term, since the district tilts heavily toward the Democratic Party.

As she departs from the Missouri House, Walker said she enjoyed forging good relationships with members of both political parties.

“The one thing I would try to encourage and remind folks of is that there are a lot of people in Jefferson City, Republicans and Democrats alike, who are focused on the public service aspect of the job and not the political showmanship part,” Walker said.

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org