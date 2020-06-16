 Page Wants Park, Street Names In St. Louis County To Reflect Values | St. Louis Public Radio

Page Wants Park, Street Names In St. Louis County To Reflect Values

By 25 minutes ago
  • St. Lous County Executive Sam Page spoke about the coronavirus outbreak on the Politically Speaking podcast on Wednesday, March 25, 2020
    St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, seen here on March 25, has asked some of his cabinet members to review the names of streets and parks in the county to make sure they align with its values.
    File photo

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page wants to make sure that roads and parks in the county are named for people who are aligned with the county’s values.

“Over time, chapters of our history have been forgotten or wholly rewritten to provide a convenient narrative that leaves out large segments of our troubling and complicated past,” Page said Tuesday during remarks to the St. Louis County Council. “Some of the names of those complications are emblazoned on street signs or the names of parks around thecountry. Perhaps at the time the streets were named, it was no big deal. But it is a big deal. The symbols that define our community should not be symbols that divide our community.”

Page has asked his directors of diversity and inclusion, parks, and transportation to review the names of county parks and roads, as well as look at statues on county property. There is no deadline for the review to be completed, and any name changes would require action by the County Council.

A group of Maryland Heights residents is already petitioning to change the name of Dorsett Road. It honors Walter Dorsett, who owned slaves and advocated against abolition.

The announcement of the review came the same day that crews removed a statue of Christopher Columbus from Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis. The park’s board of commissioners authorized the removal of the statue after petitioners called for it to be taken down, citing the explorer’s treatment of Native Americans.

The action by Page also comes at a time when statues and symbols around the country are being evaluated for what they stand for, such as NASCAR banning the Confederate flag from its races.

Page also announced Tuesday that county offices will be closed on Friday in recognition of Juneteenth. The holiday celebrates the official end of slavery in the United States.

Sam Page
St. Louis County Council
Christopher Columbus
Dorsett Road
Top Stories

Related Content

Christopher Columbus Statue Quietly, Officially Removed From Tower Grove Park

By & 12 hours ago
Crews lift the Christopher Columbus statue from its pedestal in Tower Grove Park on June 16, 2020.
Shahla Farzan | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 5:50 p.m., June 16

A crew removed the statue of Christopher Columbus from Tower Grove Park in St. Louis with little fanfare early Tuesday morning.

The statue, which has stood at the east entrance to the park near South Grand Boulevard for more than a century, has become the subject of scrutiny in recent years. Petitioners have called for its removal, citing the explorer’s treatment of Native Americans. 

Residents Want To Remove St. Louis-Area Artifacts Of Slavery And Colonialism

By Jun 14, 2020
Picture of Dorsett Road sign. June 12, 2020. 06/12/20
Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

Northwest St. Louis County residents are petitioning officials to rename a Maryland Heights thoroughfare named after a 19th-century slave trader and anti-abolitionist.

The petition to change the name of Dorsett Road, which spans nearly four miles through the St. Louis County suburb, is among calls nationwide to remove historical artifacts honoring prominent slave holders and colonialists.

Christopher Columbus Statue To Stay In Tower Grove Park

By Sep 27, 2019
The Christopher Columbus statue has been a source of controversy over the last few years due to Columbus's violent history.
Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

The Christopher Columbus statue, which has generated controversy because of the explorer’s treatment of Native Americans, will not be removed from Tower Grove Park. 

The St. Louis park instead will add signs and markers near the statue explaining the historical context of Columbus, colonization, as well as the history of the park, according to a Facebook post Wednesday