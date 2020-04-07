 Politically Speaking: St. Charles County Executive Ehlmann Talks Coronavirus Response | St. Louis Public Radio
Politically Speaking: St. Charles County Executive Ehlmann Talks Coronavirus Response

  • Steve Ehlmann
    St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann appeared on the Politically Speaking podcast to talk about the coronavirus.
    Photo Courtesy of St. Charles County

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann and the county’s public health director, Demetrius Cianci Chapman, talked about efforts to fight the coronavirus on the latest episode of the Politically Speaking podcast. 

Ehlmann, a Republican, has been the leader of St. Charles County since 2007. 

The topics included Ehlmann’s stay-at-home order for his county's residents, as well as the statewide order that Gov. Mike Parson put in place Monday. Ehlmann had advocated for Parson to put a statewide order in place. The county executive believes it will make local restrictions easier to enforce.

Here are other topics the St. Charles County officials discussed on the podcast:

  • The outbreak is expected to get worse in St. Charles County — with a higher rate of hospitalization — before it gets better, Cianci Chapman said. St. Charles County is on the “front end” of the outbreak, he said. 
  • Ehlmann is waiting on more information about how much federal funding the county might receive to cover its financial losses from the coronavirus outbreak. He expects to learn more about funding as lawmakers in Jefferson City take up the state’s supplemental budget this week.   
  • Without knowing how much money the county might receive, Ehlmann said it’s difficult to purchase more personal protective equipment for first responders and medical workers. The county is also having a hard time finding personal protective equipment. Cianci Chapman said the county is currently “searching the globe” for that gear. 
  • There are limitations as to what type of information St. Charles County can give out about people who have tested positive for COVID-19, Cianci Chapman said. The county may be able to reveal the gender, approximate age and home community of people who test positive, but not much more, he said. 

Follow Julie O’Donoghue on Twitter: @jsodonoghue

Music: “Iridescent” by Linkin Park

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

By St. Louis Public Radio staff 4 hours ago
Four residents and two workers at a St. Louis nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

Noon Tuesday, April 7

St. Louis County expects to receive about $175 million from the federal CARES Act over the next few weeks, county officials said. County Executive Sam Page will provide details to the St. Louis County Council at 6:30 tonight about how the state’s most populous county could benefit from the federal relief funds.

Here’s Where You Can Get Tested For Coronavirus In The St. Louis Area

By 4 hours ago
Nurses greet a patient in their car to be tested for the COVID-19 at the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday morning. Missouri has four known cases of the new coronavirus virus as of Friday evening. 3/14/20
Bill Greenblatt | UPI

Updated at noon April 7, with more testing locations

Missouri and Illinois health care providers are ramping up testing capacity in response to COVID-19 projections that the death toll would peak in mid-April.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker predicts the state will be able to test 10,000 people a day by then. The Missouri Health Department said it has the capacity for 2,000 tests a day, not including the capacity of private labs in the state.

To be eligible for a test, you first must be screened by the testing site by phone or online. You cannot bypass the screening, even if a doctor has recommended that you get testing. It is mandatory. 

Wash U Economics Professor Sizes Up COVID-19's Impact

By 10 hours ago
April 6, 2020 - The state of Missouri says more than 100,000 initial claims for unemployment came in during the last full week of March. The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations' Division of Employment Security says 89,000 were COVID-19 related.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

The coronavirus outbreak continues to hammer the economy. Many businesses are shut down because of social distancing efforts to help stop the spread of the virus. That’s leading to several questions about the country's economic future.

The federal government says roughly 10 million people have filed for unemployment claims in the past couple of weeks. The full impact has yet to be felt in the national unemployment rate, which jumped last month from 3.5% to 4.4%.