 St. Louis Planned Parenthood Clinic Regains Abortion License After Year-Long Battle | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Planned Parenthood Clinic Regains Abortion License After Year-Long Battle

By 30 minutes ago
  • Supporters rally outside Planned Parenthood on Forest Park Ave. on Friday after a St. Louis Circuit Court judge issued a temporary restraining order that keeps the clinic's license valid.
    Supporters rally outside Planned Parenthood on Forest Park Ave. in 2019 after the MIssouri Department of Health and Senior Services denied the clinic its license to provide abortions.
    File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Planned Parenthood has regained its license to perform abortions at its St. Louis clinic.

The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday issued the clinic a one-year license, ensuring that the state’s sole abortion provider, will remain open.

It caps a year-long battle between state health officials and Planned Parenthood. Last year, state officials declined to renew Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services’ license, setting off a lengthy legal battle in which clinic workers accused Gov. Mike Parson and his administration of attempting limit access to abortion.

The new license “still cannot undo the harm that longstanding medically unnecessary policies in our state inflict on patients,” said Yamelsie Rodriguez, President and CEO of Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region. “Governor Parson should use this episode as an opportunity to refocus himself on setting policies to improve the myriad public health crises ravaging Missouri, including COVID-19.”

State law requires state officials to annually inspect the clinic and renew its license.

State health officials withheld the license last year, citing evidence of dangerous medical practices at the clinic. Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi ruled last month that the department improperly denied the license and that the facility was safe.

A previous order from the Dandamudi has kept the clinic operating while the battle played out in court and before state commissioners.

Regulators inspected Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services on Forest Park Avenue after Dandamudi issued his decision and awarded the license Thursday morning. Clinic workers said inspections in the past were contentious, but the inspection this year was “prompt and cordial.”

State officials have until early next week to appeal Dandamudi’s decision to the Administrative Hearing Commission.

Follow Sarah on Twitter: @petit_smudge

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Planned Parenthood
Reproductive Health Services
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
Abortion
Top Stories

Related Content

State Ruling Means St. Louis Planned Parenthood Clinic Can Continue To Offer Abortions

By May 29, 2020
Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region is the last provider of abortion services in Missouri. It could lose its license this week.
File photo | David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 6:10 p.m., May 29 with comment from Planned Parenthood officials

The last clinic providing abortions in Missouri can remain open, a state commissioner ruled Friday.

Missouri Administrative Hearing Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi said in a 97-page decision that Gov. Mike Parson's administration was wrong to not renew the license of a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis in spring 2019. The clinic has remained open while the commission considered its appeal.

As Missouri Clinic Awaits Its Legal Fate, Abortions In State Have Virtually Halted

By Sarah Mccammon Mar 12, 2020
Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region is the last provider of abortion services in Missouri. It could lose its license this week.
File photo | David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri could soon become the first state in the nation without a clinic providing abortions, but Planned Parenthood officials say the last remaining one there has already all but ceased performing the procedure.

The clinic, Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, is at the center of a licensing dispute between the organization and Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson's administration. That clinic's future is in the hands of a state commission that is expected to issue a decision in the coming weeks or months.

Planned Parenthood Administrator Recalls Stepped-Up State Inspections As Hearing Ends

By Oct 31, 2019
Kawanna Shannon, director of surgical services at Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, answers questions during a press conference Friday.
File Photo| Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The top administrator at Missouri’s sole abortion provider testified during the last day of a hearing that state officials had become increasingly combatative in relations with the clinic during the past year.

Kawanna Shannon, director of surgical services at Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services, said the change in relationship was proof the clinic’s inspectors were coming to the clinic with an agenda to find problems to prove the clinic was unsafe. 

“It seemed as if they didn’t understand their own regulations, as if they didn’t understand the womens’ anatomy,” she said. “Just asking questions that never made any sense … it was as if they had never inspected us at all.”