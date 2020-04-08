St. Louis Public Radio Receives Facebook Journalism Grant For COVID-19 Coverage

St. Louis Public Radio has been selected as a recipient of the Facebook Journalism Project Community Network grant. The $5,000 grant, announced on April 7, was presented to 400 newsrooms in North America to support their regional news coverage of COVID-19.

The Facebook Journalism Project aims to encourage community through quality journalism by training and partnering with newsrooms around the world. Many newsrooms are facing unexpected financial constraints at a time when communities need them more than ever. The Community Network grant assists in funding this important work.

With this grant, St. Louis Public Radio will be able to purchase a kit that allows for audio production and broadcast beyond the studio to ensure service delivery in remote conditions.

Reliable, timely and comprehensive information is essential in times of uncertainty. In March, over one million "users" (as measured and defined by Google Analytics) turned to stlpublicradio.org for news — including our live blog of coronavirus updates. Whether over the air or online, we continue to fulfill this critical role for the safety of our region.

Beyond equipment, it takes a team of professional journalists working long hours to provide this coverage. The majority of our funding comes from individual community members. If you are able, during this difficult time, please make a donation of any amount to power our work.