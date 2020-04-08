 St. Louis Public Radio Receives Facebook Journalism Grant For COVID-19 Coverage | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Public Radio Receives Facebook Journalism Grant For COVID-19 Coverage

By & Tomi Delp 10 minutes ago
  • Producer giving thumbs up, behind glass
    St. Louis on the Air producer Lara Hamdan in studio.
    DAVID KOVALUK | ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO

St. Louis Public Radio has been selected as a recipient of the Facebook Journalism Project Community Network grant. The $5,000 grant, announced on April 7, was presented to 400 newsrooms in North America to support their regional news coverage of COVID-19.

The Facebook Journalism Project aims to encourage community through quality journalism by training and partnering with newsrooms around the world. Many newsrooms are facing unexpected financial constraints at a time when communities need them more than ever. The Community Network grant assists in funding this important work.

With this grant, St. Louis Public Radio will be able to purchase a kit that allows for audio production and broadcast beyond the studio to ensure service delivery in remote conditions.

Reliable, timely and comprehensive information is essential in times of uncertainty. In March, over one million "users" (as measured and defined by Google Analytics) turned to stlpublicradio.org for news — including our live blog of coronavirus updates. Whether over the air or online, we continue to fulfill this critical role for the safety of our region.

Beyond equipment, it takes a team of professional journalists working long hours to provide this coverage. The majority of our funding comes from individual community members. If you are able, during this difficult time, please make a donation of any amount to power our work.

Tags: 
Inside St. Louis Public Radio

Related Content

Editor's Note: News In The Time Of Coronavirus

By Mar 23, 2020
St. Louis Public Radio's newsroom is mostly empty during the week now. Most of its journalists are working remotely to reduce the spread the coronavirus.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

I wanted to title this note “Inside The St. Louis Public Radio Newsroom.” But, truth is, there isn’t much going on inside the newsroom right now. It’s all happening in our reporters’ and editors’ living rooms, sunrooms, kitchens or basements.

Working remotely is odd for us. We’re a collaborative newsroom and aren’t accustomed to not having face-to-face interactions, especially during breaking news situations when fast, clear communication is essential. The pandemic is affecting our economy, our health and our social lives. But my goal as executive editor at St. Louis Public Radio is to not allow it to alter our ability to bring you reliable, timely and measured news. And I want to make sure our audience understands how we are striving to do that.

More Essential Than Ever: St. Louis Public Radio’s Public Service Commitment

By Mar 17, 2020
Reporter standing with microphone, conducting interview outside by the river.
David Kovaluk / St. Louis Public Radio

Information you can rely on is more essential than ever and the St. Louis Public Radio news team is working hard to deliver. Our top priority is to provide accurate and timely coverage of the local and regional COVID-19 response, along with national and global news from NPR, to help you make safer and smarter decisions. Here’s how you can stay informed as well as some changes we’re making to continue our public service without interruption.

How to stay informed: