Stenger Gets Nearly 4 Years In Prison For Corruption Scheme

Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for steering county business to a campaign donor in exchange for thousands of dollars in contributions.

The 46-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry is at the maximum end of federal guidelines for Stenger’s crimes, in line with what prosecutors requested. He was also ordered to pay a $250,000 fine and will be on probation for three years after serving his sentence.

Prosecutors had argued that Stenger’s criminal conduct abused voters’ trust in a “substantial and harmful way,” while his attorneys countered that Stenger was remorseful. They pointed to his quick resignation and guilty plea.

Stenger will report to prison on Sept. 21, a date he requested so he could be present for the birth of his third child. The baby is due Sept. 13.

He pleaded guilty in May to three public corruption felonies, having resigned his post a week earlier. He has also surrendered his law and accounting licenses, and paid about $130,000 in restitution. That’s the amount of a marketing contract given to the campaign donor, John Rallo, even though Rallo had no marketing experience. The judge did not require any additional restitution.

End of the road

Stenger’s sentencing marked an ironic end to the Democrat’s political career. He based his successful 2014 primary campaign against then-County Executive Charlie Dooley, on promises to “clean up” government, accusing Dooley of incompetence and corruption.

Stenger came into office with great promise after narrowly beating Republican Rick Stream in the November general election. He had most of the county council aligned with him — giving him an opportunity to reshape county government for years to come.

But that support faded relatively quickly after two of his allies were replaced with adversaries after the 2016 election. The council began aggressively questioning his administration, including whether county contracts were awarded based off of campaign contributions. And the federal indictment zeroed in on how donations influenced Stenger’s decisions to give county contracts to Rallo, who has also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in October.

In addition to Rallo, Sheila Sweeney, the former head of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, pleaded guilty and is likely facing a year in prison when she is sentenced next week for knowing about the pay-to-play scheme and not taking steps to reveal it. Bill Miller, Stenger’s former chief of staff, pleaded guilty in late May to aiding and abetting bribery, and will be sentenced in September.

The federal investigation, which lasted nearly a year, included the review of thousands of emails and text messages — as well as court orders that authorized wiretaps or other forms of electronic monitoring. A member of Stenger’s executive staff appears to have worn a wire, which captured conversations that prosecutors said made clear that Stenger was not interested in being county executive beyond how it could benefit himself.

The prosecution sentencing memo quotes Stenger as telling his executive staff in a private conversation on Nov. 7, 2018, following the general election: “How ‘bout that motherf---ers? I don’t show up to the Council meetings. I don’t do f---ing s---. I’ve been sitting at my house for the past two months f---ing raising money and then won by 20%! The world’s a f---ed up place.”

Federal prosecutors did not comment immediately after the sentencing hearing but said they would later Friday.

