Behind the Headlines: A closer look at ‘volunteer adjuncts,’ latest developments in Greitens saga

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will go behind the headlines on two big stories of the week.

Joining him for an update on the legal and political situations involving Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will be St. Louis Public Radio reporter Rachel Lippmann.

Marsh will also talk with the president of Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Faculty Association, David Johnson, about the news that his institution is seeking to hire unpaid adjuncts. Johnson is an associate professor of classics at SIUC.

Have a question or comment for our guests? Tweet us (@STLonAir) or send us an email (talk@stlpublicradio.org).

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer,Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.