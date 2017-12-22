Behind the Headlines: St. Louis hopes to reduce gun violence with gun buyback program

The St. Louis homicide toll is now over 200 – reaching a 21 year high after three women were fatally shot in late December.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh went Behind the Headlines to discuss an effort to reduce the pool of weapons in the area. He talked about a gun buyback program in St. Louis City with St. Louis Public Radio reporter Rachel Lippmann.

The cash-for-guns program is privately financed by the St. Louis Police Foundation, Ameren and the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis.

The event is Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow Boulevard. Buyback is anonymous and cash rewards will vary depending on the weapon: $200 for assault rifles, $150 for shotguns and rifles and $100 for handguns.

Listen below for the full discussion:

