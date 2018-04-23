Bill Nye the Science Guy tackles climate change at St. Louis Climate Summit

On this week’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio science reporter Eli Chen spoke with Bill Nye ahead of his keynote appearance Monday evening as part of the three-day St. Louis Climate Summit at Saint Louis University.

Their conversation touched on how the Science Guy seeks to engage audiences of all ages around topics such as climate change as well as the importance of critical thinking and storytelling.

They also talked about his 90-minute PBS documentary, Bill Nye the Science Guy, and the third season of his Netflix series Bill Nye Changes the World.

Listen to the full discussion:

Related Event

What: St. Louis Climate Summit Keynote Address

When: 7 p.m. Monday, April 23, 2018

Where: Chaifetz Arena (1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103)

