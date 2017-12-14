Friday: Max and Louie Productions present "Souvenir," a play about singer Florence Foster Jenkins

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about Max and Louie Productions' presentation of "Souvenir," a fantasia on the life of Florence Foster Jenkins.

Florence Foster Jenkins true story was recently told in the Oscar nominated film starring Meryl Streep.

Guests

Debby Lennon, actress; singer; plays the role of Florence Foster Jenkins in "Souvenir"

Paul Cereghino, actor; pianist; plays the role of Cosme McMoon (pianist of Florence Foster Jenkins) in "Souvenir"

Sydnie Grosberg Ronga, director; co-founder of Max and Louie Productions

Related Events

What: Max and Louie Productions Presents "Souvenir," a Fantasia on the Life of Forest Foster Jenkins by Stephen Temperly

When:

Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays at 2:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

New Years Eve at 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Marcelle Theatre in Grand Center, 3310 Samuel Shepard Drive, St. Louis, MO 63103

More information