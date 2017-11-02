Garrison Keillor passes through St. Louis, talks about life after 'A Prairie Home Companion'

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked with long-time host of “A Prairie Home Companion,” Garrison Keillor.

A best-selling author, he’s received Grammy, ACE and Peabody awards, as well as the National Humanities Medal and election to the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Using his unique blend of wit, wisdom and humor, Keillor will share stories on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Fox Theatre about growing up in the Midwest, the people of Lake Wobegon, and late-life fatherhood.

St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh talks with Garrison Keillor about his upcoming performance at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis.

Related Event:

What: An Evening with Garrison Keillor

When: November 4, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.

Where: Fox Theatre, 539 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63103

More information

