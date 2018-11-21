The Grannie Annie Family Story Celebration helps children illustrate their heritage

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh expanded on The Grannie Annie Family Story Celebration and the role it plays in encouraging young people to preserve family stories.

The non-profit organization helps children across the nation discover, write and share family stories, and then publish illustrated collections of their work.

Joining Marsh for the conversation were the organization's founding executive director Connie McIntyre, and founding associate director Fran Hamilton.

Aidan McCoy, sixth grader at The College School, also joined Wednesday's program. He wrote his family story about the Civil War, titled “Bloody Hill,” which is featured in the latest edition of The Grannie Annie.

Listen to the full conversation here:

