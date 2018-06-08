Greitens will not face charges for behavior during 2015 affair

This post will be updated — The prosecutor in Jackson County has decided not to charge former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in connection with an affair he had before he became governor.

Jean Peters Baker said in a statement Friday that “her office did not have sufficient evidence to consider filing new charges in the Greitens case.” She said she was still missing “corroborating evidence for an invasion of privacy case.”

Baker took over the case last month, after her counterpart in St. Louis, Kim Gardner dropped a felony invasion of privacy charge because of allegations of impropriety with the investigation. Greitens was accused of taking a semi-nude photo of the woman with whom he had the affair, and then transmitting it in a way it could be accessed by computer.

An investigator that Gardner had hired was never able to locate the picture. Baker said she and a team of assistant prosecutors reviewed the evidence, and asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol for assistance. Baker was facing a Monday deadline to decide whether to refile the case.

Greitens resigned June 1 as part of a deal with Gardner over a separate felony charge connected to his use of a list of donors to his charity, The Mission Continues, for his campaign. In that agreement, Greitens said there was evidence to bring a case against him.

