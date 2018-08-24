Illinois forum tackles fiscal issues, population loss

During this election season, NPR Illinois, the public radio station in Springfield, is partnering with stations across the state and AARP on a series of forums examining fiscal solutions to the prominent issues in the upcoming Illinois elections and exploring why people are leaving Illinois. The forum in the Metro East area was held Aug. 16 at the Post Commons in Alton.

NPR Illinois news director Sean Crawford moderated a panel including:

Nathan Grimm, managing editor of the Alton Telegraph

Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street and board member of Senior Services Plus

Susie Harris, East Alton regional director of Caritas Family Solutions

Listen to the forum:

