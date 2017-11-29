 Iraqi-born artist Hayv Kahraman creates performance based on collective memories | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Iraqi-born artist Hayv Kahraman creates performance based on collective memories

By 8 minutes ago
  • CAM St. Louis' chief curator Wassan Al-Khudhairi talks about Iraqi artist Hayv Kahraman's orchestrated perfomance.
    CAM St. Louis' chief curator Wassan Al-Khudhairi talks about Iraqi artist Hayv Kahraman's orchestrated perfomance.
    Lara Hamdan / St. Louis Public Radio

Iraqi-born artist Hayv Kahraman creates performance based on collective memories

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked to Wassan Al-Khudhairi, chief curator of the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis (CAM) about an orchestrated performance by Iraqi-born artist and refugee Hayv Kahraman.

The act, “Gendering Memories of Iraq,” reflects on concepts of diaspora, immigration, and community. The performance is organized in four sections and will feature local performers Nancy Bell, Layla Goushey, Parvuna Sulaiman, Sahara “Sista SOLS” Scott and Yin Xiong.

The performers will enact stories of Kahraman’s experience as a refugee. But Al-Khudhairi said the theme is not just central to Iraqi refugees.

“It’s not specifically about an Iraqi refugee, but that all refugees share this sort of same consciousness,” Al-Khudhairi said. “…This sense of a loss of land and the sense of this destruction to the physical body.”

Al-Khudhairi curated Kahraman’s first solo exhibition at a museum. Al-Khudhairi said she came across Kahraman and her work 10 years ago in the Middle East.

“I feel honored that she was open to working with me and wanting to present that to the St. Louis community,” Al-Khudhairi said. “Acts of Reparations” is on display through Dec. 31.

Listen below to Al-Khudhairi detail Kahraman’s orchestrated performance as well as Al-Khudhairi’s own career:

 

Related Event:

What:Performance: “Gendering Memories of Iraq”

When: Nov. 29, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, 3750 Washington Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108

*Event is free but online registration is required.

More information

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Tags: 
Contemporary Art Museum
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Zlatko Ćosić's struggle between cultures and identity influences his art

By Oct 13, 2017
A Murmuration
Zlatko Ćosić

Video artist Zlatko Ćosić has called St. Louis home since 1997, but it was his experiences growing up and eventually fleeing the former Yugoslavia that have most influenced his work. After the war in his homeland started, he was kicked out of the university and his father lost his job just because of their nationality and religion. They were eventually arrested and placed in forced labor for eight months.