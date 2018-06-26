Legal Roundtable discusses latest SCOTUS decisions, Stockley suit

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh spoke with a panel of legal experts regarding the recent activity in the U.S. Supreme Court as the session comes to an end.

On the panel:

William Freivogel , J.D., journalism professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale

, J.D., journalism professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale Barbara Smith , J.D., associate with Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

, J.D., associate with Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Greg Magarian, J.D., law professor at Washington University

Topics discussed ranged from immigration and due process to gerrymandering and voting policies. The conversation also touched on Jason Stockley’s lawsuit against the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the prosecutor of his 2017 acquitted case, Jennifer Joyce.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Lara Hamdan and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.