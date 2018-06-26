 Legal Roundtable discusses latest SCOTUS decisions, Stockley suit | St. Louis Public Radio
Legal Roundtable discusses latest SCOTUS decisions, Stockley suit

  • Bill Freivogel, Barbara Smith and Greg Magarian joined host Don Marsh for Tuesday’s Legal Roundtable segment.
On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh spoke with a panel of legal experts regarding the recent activity in the U.S. Supreme Court as the session comes to an end.

On the panel:

  • William Freivogel, J.D., journalism professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale
  • Barbara Smith, J.D., associate with Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
  • Greg Magarian, J.D., law professor at Washington University

Topics discussed ranged from immigration and due process to gerrymandering and voting policies. The conversation also touched on Jason Stockley’s lawsuit against the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the prosecutor of his 2017 acquitted case, Jennifer Joyce.

