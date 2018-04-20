Monday: 3 towns, 3 moms, 3 city council seats

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with three women who recently ran for city council in Chesterfield, Creve Coeur and Kirkwood, Missouri, respectively, about what prompted their candidacies and how they hope to engage in their local communities going forward.

With the results of the April 3 elections still fresh in their minds, the panel of guests will include Jami Dolby, a Maryville University staff member who lost her bid for a council seat in Chesterfield; Heather Silverman, a program director for the National Council of Jewish Women and newly elected Creve Coeur council member; and Kara Wurtz, an Ascension Health senior financial analyst who won a seat in Kirkwood’s at-large race.

They’ll offer their individual insights on some of the links as well as the disconnects they see between local and national politics, the trend toward more women running for office – and what it’s like juggling motherhood and other demands of daily life alongside public service.

Have a question for one or all of these three guests about their experience running for local office? Tweet us at @STLonAir or send us an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.