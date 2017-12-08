 Monday: Podcast collaboration features episode on historic St. Louis neighborhood – The Ville | St. Louis Public Radio
Monday: Podcast collaboration features episode on historic St. Louis neighborhood – The Ville

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we profile The Ville, a historic black neighborhood in St. Louis. The stories of the people who live there are shared in a new podcast episode that’s a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio’s “We Live Here” and the podcast “Out of the Blocks,” from Baltimore’s public radio station.

Joining host Don Marsh for discussion will be:

  • Kameel Stanley, co-producer of We Live Here, St. Louis Public Radio
  • Aaron Williams, with 4theVille
  • Aaron Henkin, co-producer of Out of the Blocks, WYPR

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

The Ville
We Live Here

Opera Teaches History Of The Ville Neighborhood And Inspires Students

By Jul 16, 2014
Juwaun Crawford plays Chuck Berry.
Emanuele Berry | St. Louis Public Radio

The history of the Ville neighborhood has been told through books and film. Now the community's story will be told through opera.

In honor of St. Louis’ 250th birthday, St. Louis ArtWorks commissioned “On Whose Shoulders We Stand: An Opera,” which focuses on the Ville.

It will be performed this weekend by students in the ArtWorks program.

Juwaun Crawford is one of the teens in the program. With his sailor hat and shiny gold guitar crafted from cardboard and foil, he plays a magnetic Chuck Berry.