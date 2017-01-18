Public funding for proposed MLS stadium inches back on track

By 10 minutes ago
  • A rendering of the proposed St. Louis soccer stadium.
    An aldermanic committee will consider public funding for a professional soccer stadium a week after the measure appeared dead.
    HOK

They say nothing is ever truly dead in politics, and the proposed $80 million in public funding for a professional soccer stadium near Union Station is proving that adage.

Just last week, Alderman Christine Ingrassia, D-6th Ward, announced that she would not ask the Board of Aldermen to consider her bill directing extra use tax revenue to the stadium. The use tax will go up automatically if voters approve a separate measure boosting the city's sales tax by a half percent.

But on Wednesday morning, the stadium funding bill showed up on the agenda of the Ways and Means committee.

In a statement on her Facebook page, Ingrassia said she decided to request the hearing after meeting with Dave Peacock, who is on the executive committee of SC STL, the ownership group attempting to bring an expansion Major League Soccer team to St. Louis.

"I do not like doing business like this with so little time for us all to scrutinize such a complex project, but I've not been left with much choice, and I am also hesitant to pass up an opportunity for the Board of Aldermen to make their own decision on whether to pass along a sound proposal to our voters, asking them to indicate their preference at the ballot," Ingrassia wrote. She added that conversations with SC STL and her own research had let her to believe that waiting until August would jeopardize St. Louis' chances at securing an expansion team. The deadline for applications is Jan. 31.

The meeting on Thursday in no way guarantees public funding for the stadium. Ingrassia said she had doubts that the stadium is a good deal for the city financially and that she would not move the measure forward until those doubts were eased. Even if the measure gets out of committee, aldermen are working on a very tight timeline to place it on the April ballot, when voters, of course, could fail to pass it.  

Aldermen would also have to approve a separate financing plan, which is expected to be introduced on Friday. Details were not immediately available, though Ingrassia  indicated SC STL was looking to establish two special taxing districts. Finally, Gov. Eric Greitens is strongly opposed to providing any state financing for stadiums. SC STL was originally hoping to secure $40 million in state tax credits but withdrew the request after Greitens came out in opposition.

A spokesman for SC STL said the group "sincerely appreciates" Ingrassia's decision to meet with the group to discuss the financing plan and to move the bill forward.

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Tags: 
Major League Soccer
Christine Ingrassia
SC STL

Related Content

No public money for a soccer stadium in St. Louis — at least not for now

By Rachel Lippmann Jan 10, 2017
A rendering of the proposed St. Louis soccer stadium.
Courtesy of HOK

Public financing for a soccer stadium near Union Station in downtown St. Louis is unlikely to appear on the April ballot.

Alderman Christine Ingrassia, D-6th Ward, confirmed Tuesday that she will not move forward legislation that would have asked voters to chip in $80 million in tax revenue for the stadium. The money would have come from an increase in the use tax that would be triggered by a separate measure.

After Greitens opposition, soccer stadium backers hold off on state tax credits

By Jan 2, 2017
Eric and Sheena Greitens hold their sons, Joshua and Jacob, while speaking to reporters after casting their ballots the St. Louis Public Library in the Central West End on Election Day 2016.
File photo by Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 3:30 p.m. Jan. 2, with renewed opposition from Gov.-elect Greitens - If those who want state help to build a new Major League Soccer stadium in St. Louis had hoped for softening from the incoming governor, no change is apparent. At an event to announce a new public safety director, Gov.-elect Eric Greitens said he has "completely ruled out state funding for stadiums.

He repeated an earlier description the idea: "I do not support welfare for millionaires. I look forward to meeting with the leaders of the MLS project to see if there's a way for them to bring private sector funding to bring a soccer team to the state of Missouri."

Could soccer stadium backers have avoided a gubernatorial hurdle?

By Jan 5, 2017
Gov.-elect Eric Greitens' opposition to publicly funding a St. Louis soccer stadium may be placing the city's Major League Soccer bid in jeopardy.
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

When those who are working to bring Major League Soccer to St. Louis rolled out their stadium proposal, it seemed as though everything was in its right place.

The ownership group known as SC STL included people with experience with top-flight sports franchises. Many of the region’s top leaders were on board with the proposal. And in stark contrast to the failed bid to keep the St. Louis Rams, this group promised a public vote before any taxpayer funds were expended in St. Louis.

What soccer stadium proponents apparently didn’t foresee was what Gov.-elect Eric Greitens had to say.

St. Louis voters could decide on tax increases for MetroLink, soccer stadium

By Dec 15, 2016
MetroLink trains make about 300 trips across the Eads Bridge each day.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Separate initiatives designed to be on the city's April ballot could fund a host of projects, including MetroLink expansion and a professional soccer stadium.

Two St. Louis Board of Aldermen bills were introduced on Wednesday. The first would have voters decide on a one-half cent sales tax increase. The proceeds, estimated at more than $20 million annually, would go toward things such as a North-South MetroLink line, infrastructure improvements and security cameras: