 St. Louis Blues history highlighted in new book by former St. Louis sports columnist | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

St. Louis Blues history highlighted in new book by former St. Louis sports columnist

By 41 minutes ago
  • Dan O'Neill is the author of a new book about the history of the St. Louis Blues hockey team.
    Dan O'Neill is the author of a new book about the history of the St. Louis Blues hockey team.
    (Courtesy: Reedy Press)

The St. Louis Blues are off to a fast start in the 2017-2018 NHL season. The team leads the Central Division after beginning its 51st campaign earlier this month.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, editor Bill Raack discussed the history of the St. Louis Blues hockey team with former St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports columnist and feature writer Dan O’Neill.

O’Neill is author of the new book, "When the Blues Go Marching In: An Illustrated Timeline of St. Louis Blues Hockey."

“It’s probably about 75 vignettes that I felt were the biggest moments over the last 50 years for the Blues,” O’Neill said.

“I don’t pretend to cover everything over 50 years but I think [the book] does a pretty representative job of illustrating the top players, top moments, top trades, top goals and just the most significant things that have happened over 50 years of hockey in St. Louis,” he added.

Two top goal scorers, Brett Hull and Brendan Shanahan, are highlighted in "When the Blues Go Marching In."
Credit (Courtesy: Reedy Press)

Some of the vignettes include the founding of the club as an expansion team in 1967. In fact, St. Louis has the rival Chicago Blackhawks to thank for there even being professional hockey in St. Louis.

The Blackhawks owned the Arena – also known as the Checkerdome – and the Chicago team’s influence led to St. Louis getting one of six expansion slots, despite being late to the expansion process.

Related: Sneak Peek - These musicians will open St. Louis Blues games with the national anthem this season

Some of the other vignettes include Red Berenson’s six goals in a game at Philadelphia on November 7, 1968. The double-hat trick feat remains the only one in NHL history by a visiting player.

Also acknowledged are players such as Wayne Gretzky, Garry Unger, Brett Hull, Adam Oates, Al MacInnis, Keith Tkachuk and Bernie Federko, as well as more current players such as T.J. Oshie, Alexander Steen and Vladamir Tarasenko.

The book highlights playing host to the 23rd NHL All-Star game in 1970 as well as hosting the Winter Classic earlier this year.

Soon after the Winter Classic came the retirement of Bob Plager’s No. 5 jersey, the seventh jersey to be retired by the St. Louis Blues. Plager was one of the original members of the team along with his brother, Barclay Plager, whose No. 8 jersey is also retired.

Brett Hull is a St. Louis Blues fan favorite.
Credit (Courtesy: Reedy Press)

Hockey in a ‘baseball town’

It’s oft been said that St. Louis is a baseball town. The St. Louis Cardinals have an extensive and ardent fan base, as well as plenty of championships.

“People always talk about St. Louis being a baseball town but here they’ve had this love affair with this hockey team for 50 years now,” O’Neill said.

Perhaps one reason why St. Louis fans support the Blues is because they were founded here and have stayed.

Indeed, several top-level professional sports teams have left town since the Blues began playing in St. Louis – an NBA team and two NFL teams, the Cardinals and the Rams.

A championship has eluded the St. Louis Blues.

“The fact that they haven’t won, in some ways, is kind of an asset. It sort of leaves you wanting more,” O’Neill said.

“There’s something about hockey and the players that just sort of resonates with a Midwest town like St. Louis,” O’Neill said as to why hockey endures in St. Louis.

“I’ve been to a lot of Canadian cities and really St. Louis is a little bit like some of the Canadian cities I’ve been to and I think that’s one of the reasons there’s more than 40 Blues alumni that still live here,” he said.

Listen to the audio below to hear more stories about the early days of St. Louis Blues history.

Related Event

What: Presentation and book signing of "When the Blues Go Marching In: An Illustrated Timeline of St. Louis Blues Hockey" with author Dan O’Neill
When: Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Where: Kathryn Linnemann Branch of the St. Charles City-County Library District, 2323 Elm Street, St. Charles, MO 63301
Admission free, registration required

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards and Alex Heuer give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Tags: 
St. Louis Blues
STLPR Talk Shows
Dan O'Neill

Related Content

Sneak Peek: These musicians will open St. Louis Blues games with the national anthem this season

By Sep 12, 2017
Nine acts were invited by the St. Louis Blues to perform at a game this season.
Alex Heuer | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis Blues have invited nine acts to perform the national anthem at a game this upcoming season.

The invitations are the result of a partnership between the Blues and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, an audition process that took place on a recent Saturday at Powell Hall. The Blues and SLSO selected more than one winner after being impressed by the abundance of local talent.

Open to solo singers, groups and instrumentalists, more than 650 contestants sent in video applications. Thirty-four were invited to participate.

As debate picks up over Blues’ practice facility, county council seeks ‘timeout’ on construction

By Aug 29, 2017
St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger (second from left) argues with Councilman Sam Page during a meeting of the St. Louis County Council on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Page sponsored a bill halting construction at the site of an ice center.
File photo I Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

All construction work would halt on the St. Louis Blues’ new practice facility under a bill introduced Tuesday by the chairman of the St. Louis County Council.

Area residents have become increasingly vocal over the possible environmental impacts of the four-rink St. Louis Ice Center facility slated to go up at Creve Coeur Lake Park in Maryland Heights. The debate further illustrates the divide among councilmembers and County Executive Steve Stenger.

As the St. Louis Blues advance in playoffs, CEO Zimmerman discusses team's past and future

By Apr 24, 2017
St. Louis Blues President and CEO Chris Zimmerman, photographed at St. Louis Public Radio's studios on April 24, 2017.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Saturday, the St. Louis Blues defeated the Minnesota Wild, moving on to the next level of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Next, they’ll take on the Nashville Predators.

“The Minnesota Wild are a really strong team with a lot of weapons,” said Blues President and CEO Chris Zimmerman. “It took great goaltending and our guys stepping up to get by them. For many people that was a surprise to see us winning in five games. Nashville is playing really well. You don’t sweep the Chicago Blackhawks without being an outstanding team.”

Officials unveil plan to refurbish Scottrade Center

By Jan 3, 2017
St. Louis Blues Chairman Tom Stillman and Lewis Reed, president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, leave the stage after presenting their ideas for improvements to the Scottrade Center.
Bill Greenblatt I UPI

Some of St. Louis’ top officials are signing onto a large-scale renovation of the Scottrade Center, a facility that’s home of the St. Louis Blues and dozens of musical and sports-related events.

The plan comes as the owner of the Blues warns that the city could start losing lucrative events without the partially taxpayer-funded proposal.