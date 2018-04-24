St. Louis journalist Sarah Kendzior in conversation with Don Marsh

On Tuesday's St. Louis on the Air, we aired host Don Marsh's conversation with St. Louis-based journalist and author Sarah Kendzior that was recorded April 17 at Left Bank Books.

Kendzior is the author of “The View from Flyover Country: Dispatches from the Forgotten America.”

Many people have come to know Kendzior due to her robust Twitter presence as well as her prescient writing about the mood of America and prediction that Donald Trump would be elected president.

“The View from Flyover Country,” originally self-published in 2015, explores labor issues, racism, gentrification, media bias and other subjects that led to the election of Trump.

The version of this audio includes more conversation than what aired as part of St. Louis on the Air.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.