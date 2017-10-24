Star Trek, motorcycles and gorillas: Actor William Shatner brings wide-ranging one-man show to Rolla

William Shatner is best known for his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk on Star Trek: The Original Series. The television series ran for only three seasons, from 1966-1969, though the cultural influence of Shatner’s character and that of Star Trek overall endures.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked with Shatner about his upcoming one-man show, “Shatner’s World: We Just Live in It,” in Rolla this Sunday at the Leach Theatre.

“I did this one man show on Broadway a while back. It got great notices. A lot of people came and enjoyed it. I toured it for a while, stopped touring it and I’m starting again,” Shatner said.

Shatner has a long and varied career that in addition to television and film acting, includes the theater, music and writing books. Indeed, he said that his one-man show is about more than mentioning his association with Star Trek.

“I’ll be there making you laugh and cry,” he said. “I discuss all kinds of things. I talk to the people about gorillas and I talk to them about motorcycles, about love and about music and about comedy, I talk about, of course, Star Trek.”

Listen to the audio below to hear more about Shatner's career, saying "yes" to opportunities and his thoughts on the current scandal involving disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh talked with actor William Shatner about the upcoming performance in Rolla of his one-man show, "Shatner's World: We Just Live in It."

What: Shatner’s World: We Just Live in It

When: Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Where: Leach Theater on the campus of Missouri S&T in Rolla, Missouri

More information: http://leachtheatre.mst.edu/, (573) 341-4219

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards and Alex Heuer give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.