STLPR's Tim Lloyd and Chad Davis talk up this week's episode of 'We Live Here'

The Grove neighborhood is in a part of St. Louis that has seen an increase in new housing and business activity, and while many in the area welcome the uptick in development, there are concerns that rising housing costs are pushing out longtime residents.

This week's episode of We Live Here, set to drop Thursday, highlights stories of those who live, work, worship and teach in the neighborhood.

On Wednesday's St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh caught up with two of the St. Louis Public Radio people involved in its production: Tim Lloyd and Chad Davis.

Listen to the discussion, and be sure to check out this week's episode and past episodes on the We Live Here website.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Xandra Ellin give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.