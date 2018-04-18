Thursday: Hannibal native, author Melissa Scholes Young writes debut novel

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh will talk with Hannibal, Missouri, native and author Melissa Scholes Young. Her debut novel, “Flood,” is a contemporary and female twist on the classic Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn stories that also are set in Hannibal.

In “Flood,” Young also tackles the issues of slavery and racism in Missouri.

