Thursday: MLK’s legacy at the crossroads of religion, politics

Religion and politics don’t always pair well, and both have a reputation as conversation stoppers. But so much of the work of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who was murdered 50 years ago this month, occurred at the intersection of those two often-avoided topics.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss how King’s beliefs shaped his political vision and what lessons the civil rights leader’s legacy offers for politically and religiously committed people today.

Joining the discussion will be Jonathan Walton, the Plummer Professor of Christian Morals and Pusey Minister in the Memorial Church of Harvard University, and Washington University’s Lerone Martin, an associate professor in religion and politics.

Highlights from Martin’s recent research into how another black preacher of King’s day, a popular televangelist, worked with the FBI to discredit King appeared in the New York Times earlier this month.

Walton will be in town next week to speak at a free John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics event in recognition of the 50th anniversary of King’s death. Walton’s lecture is titled “Religion as a Conversation Starter! Embracing King’s Political Philosophy of ‘Somebodiness,’” and a conversation between him and Martin will follow the talk.

Related Event

What: Religion as a Conversation Starter!

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Where: Graham Chapel at Washington University (1 Brookings Dr., St. Louis, MO 63130)

