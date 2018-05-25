Tuesday: A look at the research behind implicit biases

In April, the arrest of two black men at a Starbucks store in Philadelphia sparked outrage across the U.S. The incident prompted the company’s announcement that it would close its thousands of stores for one afternoon this spring in order to conduct nationwide training on implicit bias.

As that training gets underway on Tuesday, tune in to St. Louis Public Radio over the noon hour as St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh talks with Washington University’s Calvin Lai, who is the director of research for Project Implicit.

An assistant professor of psychological and brain sciences, Lai is interested in thoughts and feelings outside of conscious awareness and control.

His recent commentary on implicit-bias training – exploring the research behind it as well as its limitations and possibilities for reducing racial discrimination and bias – was published in The Conversation.

