Tuesday: Remembering the St. Louis Browns baseball team

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the history of the St. Louis Browns baseball team. Joining him for discussion will be one of the authors of “St. Louis Browns: The Story of a Beloved Team,” Ed Wheatley.

The book illustrates the Browns’ history with stories and photographs of the team’s success – and lack of it.

The St. Louis Browns moved to St. Louis from Milwaukee in 1902 and continued their season until 1953, when they relocated to Baltimore and became known as the Baltimore Orioles.

