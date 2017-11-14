Wednesday: Leila Sadat’s documentary focuses on crimes against humanity

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Leila Sadat about her film "Never Again: Forging a Convention for Crimes Against Humanity." Sadat is the James Carr Professor of International Criminal Law and Director of the Whitney R. Harris World Law Institute at Washington University School of Law.

The film documents efforts to secure a global treaty for the prevention and punishment of crimes against humanity.

Related Event:

What:International Institute Presents "Never Again: Forging a Convention for Crimes Against Humanity"

When: Nov. 15, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: International Institute of Saint Louis, 3401 Arsenal St, St. Louis, MO 63118

RSVP to info@iistl.org by 4:00 p.m. Wednesday

