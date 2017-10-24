Wednesday: Local Catholic-Lutheran dialogue to commemorate 500th anniversary of the Reformation

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the upcoming 500th anniversary of the Reformation, a schism from the Roman Catholic Church initiated by Martin Luther in 1517.

Joining him for the discussion will be:

Deacon Carl Sommer, adjunct Ppofessor of Church History, Registrar, and coordinator of assessment at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary

Pastor Keith Holste, co-pastor of Christ Lutheran Church in Webster Groves and co-director of the Lutheran School of Theology

Related Events

What: Lutheran-Catholic Joint Commemoration of the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation Ecumenical Prayer Service

When: 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29

Where: Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis

More information

What: Lutheran-Catholic Joint Commemoration Panel Discussion

When: 9:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 30

Where: Aquinas Institute of Theology, 23 S. Spring Ave., St. Louis

RSVP - (314) 792-7177 or jamescomninellis@archstl.org

More information

