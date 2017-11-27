 Were there pyramids in early St. Louis civilization? Author Mark Leach makes that case. | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Were there pyramids in early St. Louis civilization? Author Mark Leach makes that case.

By 32 minutes ago
  • Author Mark Leach details discoveries of St. Louis' ancient Native American civilzation.
    Author Mark Leach details discoveries of St. Louis' ancient Native American civilzation.
    Lara Hamdan / St. Louis Public Radio

When it comes to ancient civilizations, St. Louisans can find one in their own hometown. Centuries ago, a well-established society left wonders, most notability, the Cahokia Mounds.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked with author Mark Leach, a Native American Mound preservationist.

Leach’s latest book, "The Great Pyramids of St. Louis: An Ancient Metropolis” details the history of the mounds and the culture of the Native American population.

“We think of ancient history as being far off, exotic places [like] Rome, Athens. But this was the epicenter of something remarkable that happened a thousand years ago,” Leach said.

The book documents various aspects of the native civilization that existed 1,000 years ago in St. Louis, including the discovery of an enormous amount of 900 year-old trash from just one feast at Cahokia, the city just across the Mississippi River.

The culture centered in Cahokia stretched from East St. Louis to the Great Lakes and Gulf of Mexico. Leach said archeologists refer to the collective group as “Mississippians.” The Osage Nation Native American tribe is one of several tribes that trace their ancestry to the pyramid builders in St. Louis.

Leach said the mounds were monuments honoring past leaders and burial chambers for tombs and treasures – which are reminiscent of the pyramids of Egypt.

“People are pretty similar across the globe in how they honor their leaders and how they bury their leaders and the monuments they construct to show their collective greatness,” he said.

Leach said some archeologists believe a major contributor to the population boom in Cahokia happened on July 4, 1054 A.D. – when a star exploded and created a nebula. The ancient leaders seized the moment to claim deity and expand their civilization.

“Then things changed dramatically. That’s when massive construction projects start and population begins to swell. And this thing held together for several hundred years,” he said. But by the 1300s, the pyramids were deserted due to warfare and floods. Only 80 preserved mounds remain from the approximate original 120.

Listen below to hear more about St. Louis’ ancient civilization:

 

Related Events

What: Mark Leach’s Book Signing and Presentation: “The Great Pyramids of St. Louis”
When: December 5, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Where: Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112
More information

Tags: 
Cahokia Mounds
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Curious Louis: City’s last surviving Mississippian mound, Sugar Loaf, to be preserved this summer

By Feb 11, 2016
Steve Patterson

Kyle Reynolds drives by St. Louis’ last surviving mound, Sugar Loaf Mound, located at 4420 Ohio in south St. Louis, all the time yet he didn’t know about its existence until he read about it online. Still baffled by its significance, he turneed to St.

Supporters say they haven't given up on making Cahokia Mounds a national park

By Jan 20, 2017
Sign at the entrance to Cahokia Mounds Jan. 20, 2017
Mary Delach Leonard | St. Louis Public Radio

Conservationists working to make Cahokia Mounds in Collinsville a unit of the National Park Service say they will continue their efforts under the new administration of President Donald Trump.

Staffers with the nonprofit HeartLands Conservancy had hoped that former President Barack Obama would declare Cahokia Mounds a national monument before leaving office on Friday, but that didn't happen.

Ed Weilbacher, vice president of HeartLands, says an executive order by Obama would have fast-tracked the process, but he said the effort will continue. He noted that local congressional leaders support the possibility of legislative action to bring the site into the national park system.

Cahokia Mounds: Eclipse-watchers expected at 'City of the Sun'

By Aug 14, 2017
The gift shop at the state historic site is selling commemorative T-shirts but is out of eclipse glasses. August 11 2017
Mary Delach Leonard | St. Louis Public Radio

Several hundred people are expected to show up at Cahokia Mounds in Collinsville on Aug. 21 to observe the solar eclipse from the “City of the Sun,” even though the historic site is just outside the path of totality.

The state historic site will experience about 99.5 percent totality and is not planning special events that day, said assistant manager Bill Iseminger.

He expects that most of the eclipse-watchers will want to climb the 156 steps to watch from the top of Monks Mound, the largest of the mounds built by the ancient Mississippians between 1000 and 1400 A.D.