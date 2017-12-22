What actions should you take before the end of the year to minimize your tax liability?

As we reach the end of the year, we talk to our go-to tax expert for tips. On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked to expert Lance Weiss, a CPA and partner with SFW Partners, LLC, about actions people can take before the end of the year to minimize their tax liability for 2017.

Weiss also addressed the new tax reform law that will affect next year’s tax liability.

Some suggestions for this year:

Utilize donor-advised funds for charitable contributions to receive an immediate tax benefit and double up on charitable deductions

Take advantage of opportunities employers offer to match retirement savings accounts and check Saver’s Credit eligibility

Check eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)

Review Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA)

Take advantage of property donations to reduce income tax

Listeners called in with their specific tax questions on:

Itemizing deductions

How to tax and deduct Airbnb income

The new tax bill’s effect on gambling income

New exemptions and deductions in 2018

Listen below for the full discussion:

