20 Years Before Virginia Blackface Scandal, Mel Carnahan Navigated Similar Revelation In Missouri

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh delved into a local parallel to the current controversy involving Virginia’s top leaders – Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, Virginia Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment and Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring – who recently admitted to appearing in blackface decades ago.

Joining him for the conversation was longtime political reporter Jo Mannies, who discussed her coverage of a similar case in Missouri in 1999, when a photo of then-Gov. Mel Carnahan in blackface – taken in 1960 – surfaced during Carnahan’s campaign for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Mannies described the political and public outcry surrounding Carnahan’s scandal and compared it to today’s reactions to the Virginia ordeal. Listen to the full discussion:

