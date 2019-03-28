 Another Look At The Loop Now That Its Trolley Is Operating | St. Louis Public Radio
Another Look At The Loop Now That Its Trolley Is Operating

The Loop Trolley currently operates Thursdays through Sundays, beginning at noon.
Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air featured a discussion about the latest developments and challenges along the eight-block Delmar Loop entertainment, dining and shopping district located in University City and the city of St. Louis.

Joining the conversation with executive producer Alex Heuer was Rachelle L’Ecuyer, executive director of the Delmar Loop.

The segment also included pre-recorded comments from passersby, business owners, a Loop Trolley rider and St. Louis University's Bob Lewis, who is an assistant professor of urban planning and development.

What: Delmar Loop Real Estate Tour
When: 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019
Where: HopCat St. Louis (6315 Delmar Boulevard, University City, MO, 63130)

Trolley ‘coming very soon’ as Delmar Loop welcomes first executive director, looks to future

The Delmar Loop in 2017
Rachelle L’Ecuyer grew up right near the Delmar Loop, so becoming its first-ever executive director earlier this month felt a lot like coming home. Still, she’s been looking at the area with fresh eyes.

“I was walking down Delmar yesterday, and I was taking a picture of the Tivoli sign, and two young men walked up to me and I said, ‘I love it!’” she said on Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air. “And they looked at me and I said [again], ‘I love it.’ And I pointed from bottom to top, and they said, ‘Oh, I love it: The Tivoli spelled backwards is ‘I love it.’ And we ended up having a pretty long conversation about the Loop.”