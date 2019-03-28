Another Look At The Loop Now That Its Trolley Is Operating

Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air featured a discussion about the latest developments and challenges along the eight-block Delmar Loop entertainment, dining and shopping district located in University City and the city of St. Louis.

Joining the conversation with executive producer Alex Heuer was Rachelle L’Ecuyer, executive director of the Delmar Loop.

The segment also included pre-recorded comments from passersby, business owners, a Loop Trolley rider and St. Louis University's Bob Lewis, who is an assistant professor of urban planning and development.

Listen to the discussion:

Related Event

What: Delmar Loop Real Estate Tour

When: 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Where: HopCat St. Louis (6315 Delmar Boulevard, University City, MO, 63130)

