Applying 'The Language Of Leadership' At Work And At Home

Krister Ungerböck often works with high-profile CEOs, coaching them on best practices when it comes to leadership, communication and employee engagement. But his efforts to help people lead well extend beyond the upper echelons of organizational management and into everyday workplaces as well as family life.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jeremy D. Goodwin talked with Ungerböck as he looked to travel to St. Louis a little later in the week to speak at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

They discussed what Ungerböck describes in the title of his upcoming book as “The Language of Leadership: Words to Transform How We Lead, Live and Love.”

Related Event

What: The Language of Leadership

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Where: J.C. Penney Conference Center at UMSL (1 University Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63121)

Producer’s note: Krister Ungerböck is slated to speak at UMSL once more on July 24 at the Touhill Performing Arts Center (further details still to come).

