'The Best Office In The City': Forest Park's Lead Horticulturist Talks Plants, Spring Suggestions

After a long winter, spring weather has finally returned to St. Louis, and as the flowers once again bloom it is the cue for many St. Louisans to head over to Forest Park.

On Friday's St. Louis on the Air, Forest Park Forever’s horticulture superintendent Roman Fox joined St. Louis Public Radio's Maria Altman to discuss all things Forest Park in the springtime, including the best spots for a stroll and exactly how his team keeps all of those plants going.

Fox said that this time of year, as the end of the bloom for some plants overlaps with the start of the bloom for others, is a particularly vibrant atmosphere in the park.

"The magnolias are finishing up, our cherries are finishing up but the redbuds are really starting to throw on a show, so there's these nice pinks and fluorescents all over the park," he said. "So there's just a lot of color in the park, and it's a great time to be around."

Fox supervises a team of horticulturists that he said can swell to as many as 30 people as seasonal planters and interns come in for the planting season. Despite the work it takes to oversee nearly 600 acres of parkland, though, Fox said that he still manages to enjoy Forest Park just as much as any other St. Louisan.

"I say this very frequently around the team, that I feel like I have the best office in the city," he said. "It is a beautiful location and every day there's something in the park that catches my attention. Even on the nastiest rainy days or the cold days there are some really wonderful parts of the park and a lot of beauty there."

Listen to the full conversation:

