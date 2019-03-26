Catching Up With Longtime St. Louis Television Personality Karen Foss

For 27 years, Karen Foss was a familiar face for many people in the St. Louis region. She worked as a TV anchorwoman for KSDK (Channel 5) from 1979 until her retirement in 2006.

Foss has since moved away from the city where she played such a significant role in news coverage. But she returned to town this week and joined Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air for a conversation with host Don Marsh.

Among her favorite experiences working for KSDK was the time she accompanied her daughter to China to adopt her granddaughter Caroline. Another memorable moment during her journalism career, she said, was witnessing the Great Flood of 1993.

“It impacted me personally, as well as professionally,” Foss recalled. “It was a terrible tragedy for those affected … but the great work that our newsroom turned out and our reporters – I felt – really rose to the occasion. When I [would] go home, I would continue to watch our coverage.”

Listen to the full discussion:

Foss will be making another trip to St. Louis later this spring as the honorary chair and emcee of Craft Alliance’s Makers Ball set for May 3.

